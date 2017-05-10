Supporters of Maine monument want LeP...

Supporters of Maine monument want LePage, Trump to back off

Several former opponents of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument are now asking President Donald Trump and Maine Gov. Paul LePage to let it be. The national monument designation for the 87,500-acre wilderness in northern Maine has brought economic benefits and new energy to nearby towns, they said Friday in joining others who supported Katahdin becoming a national monument last summer and are now pushing back on a federal review ordered by Trump.

