Sunshine expected to break through the rain Sunday

20 hrs ago

Sunshine could break through the clouds for a short time Sunday before more rain moves into the state as darkness falls, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou and Gray. In the meantime, Down East Maine remained under a flood watch until midnight Saturday but as of 4 p.m. no flooding had been reported in Maine.

