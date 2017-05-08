State Senate votes down Nate Libby's ...

State Senate votes down Nate Libby's lead paint bill

Read more: Sun Journal

A Maine bill reinforcing federal requirements for training and certification to do renovation work on buildings containing lead is dead, leaving unresolved questions about the safety of renovating homes in Maine that contain lead paint or plumbing. The Maine House and Senate failed to come to agreement on the measure, with the Democrat-led House voting in favor of the bill in late April but the majority-Republican Senate voting against it.

