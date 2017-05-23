Senate backs more cash for Maine Clea...

Senate backs more cash for Maine Clean Election Fund

State senators agreed Tuesday to pump another $4.7 million into the Maine Clean Election Fund to ensure there will be enough next year to cover legislative and gubernatorial candidates who choose to participate in the program. Poll volunteer Rhonda Allen, left, helps Peyton Dyer, 10, enter the ballot of his mother, Tory Dyer, into the voting machine at Washburn Elementary School in Auburn on Nov. 8, 2016.

