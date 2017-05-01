Secretary Dunlap announces winners of...

Secretary Dunlap announces winners of 2017 Maine Constitution Essay and Poster Contest

53 min ago

AUGUSTA – Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has announced the names of the winners of the 2017 Maine Constitution Essay and Poster Contest. The annual contest allows Maine students from grades K through 12 to participate, with older students submitting essays regarding the Maine Constitution, voting and democracy; and younger students creating posters reflecting Maine history or symbols.

