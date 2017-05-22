Re-enactors will take part in Hanover...

Re-enactors will take part in Hanover Heritage Day

Re-enactors representing several wars will join in the festivities as the Hanover Green Cemetery holds Heritage Day on Sunday, June 4. "We will hold the day, rain or shine, to note the 241st anniversary of the cemetery," said Len Luba, president of the cemetery association. Heritage Day has become an annual event at the oldest established cemetery in the Wyoming Valley.

