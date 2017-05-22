Re-enactors will take part in Hanover Heritage Day
Re-enactors representing several wars will join in the festivities as the Hanover Green Cemetery holds Heritage Day on Sunday, June 4. "We will hold the day, rain or shine, to note the 241st anniversary of the cemetery," said Len Luba, president of the cemetery association. Heritage Day has become an annual event at the oldest established cemetery in the Wyoming Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC