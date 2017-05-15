Promotions and New Hires: Maine Media...

Promotions and New Hires: Maine Media Collective Keeps Growing Strong in its Tenth Year.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine Media Collective-publishers of Maine, Maine Home+Design, and Old Port magazines, producers of Love Maine Radio and the Kennebunkport Festival, and the home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company-announced today the promotions of Jeffrey D'Amico and Terri Coakley and the hiring of Ryan Hammond. Now in its tenth year of operation, the organization continues to enjoy steady growth while solidifying its position as one of Maine's largest media companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC