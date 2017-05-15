Promotions and New Hires: Maine Media Collective Keeps Growing Strong in its Tenth Year.

Maine Media Collective-publishers of Maine, Maine Home+Design, and Old Port magazines, producers of Love Maine Radio and the Kennebunkport Festival, and the home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company-announced today the promotions of Jeffrey D'Amico and Terri Coakley and the hiring of Ryan Hammond. Now in its tenth year of operation, the organization continues to enjoy steady growth while solidifying its position as one of Maine's largest media companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.