Professional Logging Contractors (PLC) of Maine holds 22nd Annual...
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held its 22nd Annual Meeting Friday, May 5 with guests including U.S. Representative Bruce Poliquin, and raised a record $44,000 for the Log A Load for Kids Foundation to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The event also included the presentation of awards to Congressman Poliquin, Maine State Senator Paul Davis, former Maine State Representative Jeff McCabe and many PLC members for their outstanding contributions to the logging industry over the last year.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|20 hr
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
