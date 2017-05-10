Professional Logging Contractors (PLC) of Maine holds 22nd Annual...

The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held its 22nd Annual Meeting Friday, May 5 with guests including U.S. Representative Bruce Poliquin, and raised a record $44,000 for the Log A Load for Kids Foundation to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The event also included the presentation of awards to Congressman Poliquin, Maine State Senator Paul Davis, former Maine State Representative Jeff McCabe and many PLC members for their outstanding contributions to the logging industry over the last year.

