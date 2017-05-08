Pop-up show at Maine Media Gallery

Read more: Herald Gazette

"Wayfaring," a pop-up art show featuring photographs by Drew Cornwall, Ashley Craig, Alec Kaus, Christine Moriello and Harrison Walker, will open with a 5 to 6:30 p.m. reception Wednesday, May 10, at Maine Media Gallery, 18 Central St. Gallery hours for this show are: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11; 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 12; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20. "Wayfaring" showcases the work of five emerging photographers who all currently live and work in Midcoast Maine. The work on view presents each artist's exploration of place and identity; hailing from different parts of the country, these photographers have each found themselves in Maine for the moment.

