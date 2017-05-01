Phippsburg Concert Celebrates Maine's...

Phippsburg Concert Celebrates Maine's Cultural Diversity

What do a Peruvian duo, a Franco-American fiddler, a step dancer, a Somali oud player, and an African church choir representing seven nations have in common? Apart from the fact that the performers live in Maine, they are all part of the international musical offerings to be featured in "Sweet Thunder: A Musical Celebration of Cultural Diversity" at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Saturday, May 13, at 7:00 p.m. In celebrating the rich musical stew that Maine has to offer, the concert will honor both the recent and historical immigrant experience that has contributed to our state's cultural diversity.

