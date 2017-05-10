Penobscot Marine Museum photography e...

Penobscot Marine Museum photography exhibits at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center

Penobscot Marine Museum's historic photography exhibits " Acadia National Park: A Postcard View " and " The History of Postcards " will be at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center Fernald Gallery March 13 through May 22, 2017. The exhibit is open to the public and is free of charge.

