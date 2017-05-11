Partisan split effectively dooms effort to better police Maine campaign mailings

A bill designed to strengthen Maine's regulation of political campaign mailings is destined to fail following a Democrat-led partisan 77-72 vote that effectively blocked the measure Thursday in the House of Representatives. LD 716 , sponsored by Rep. Wayne Parry, R-Arundel, would require any mailing advocating the election or defeat of a candidate or ballot measure to be also sent to the Maine Ethics Commission, which oversees and adjudicates campaign finance issues.

