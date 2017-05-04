Partial list of Maine college and university spring commencements
Husson University will confer three honorary degrees during its 118th annual commencement exercises at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St. James F. Dicke II, chairman and chief executive officer of Crown Equipment Corp. and an artist, will deliver the keynote address, and receive an honorary Doctor of Business degree in recognition of his leadership abilities, his dedication to innovation, and his devotion to public service.
