On national monument, LePage is his own worst enemy

Last week, Gov. Paul LePage testified in front of the House Committee on Natural Resources during its hearing on alleged overreach by the Obama administration in its use of the Antiquities Act . LePage was there to voice opposition to the use of the act to create the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, which preserves 87,500 acres of forest in Northern Penobscot County.

