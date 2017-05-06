Old Orchard Beach, Baked Beans, and Airplanesa
When many of us think of Old Orchard Beach, we think of the last word in the name: Beach! And, with summer on our heels, soon tourists and locals alike will be flocking to Old Orchard Beach to tan our pale, winter skin in the Maine sunshine. But, as you're hauling your beach umbrellas, towels, sand shovels, and chairs out into the sand, you don't figure that the same area was once the runway for a legendary New England aviator.
