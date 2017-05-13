Nuclear plant in New Brunswick up for relicensing
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is considering whether a 34-year-old nuclear power plant just across the border from Maine should be relicensed for another five years. Point Lepreau may not be as well known to Mainers as Seabrook Station in New Hampshire, with a significant urban population nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC