New Mrs. Maine America Crowned
The new Mrs. Maine America 2017 is Cynthia Peters from Gorham. She and her husband Jack have been married for 7 years and have 2 sons, ages 2 and 4. Cynthia is a Stay at Home Mom and volunteers with The Dream Factory and Gorham Cares Organizations.
