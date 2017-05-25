New book explores family-friendly hiking in Maine
Where should you hike with the kids next? That's the question a new hiking guide by Bangor Daily News outdoors columnist Aislinn Sarnacki seeks to answer. The recently released book "Family Friendly Hikes in Maine" features 35 easy hikes from across the state.
