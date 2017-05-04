Midcoast work of - Artists' Choice'

Midcoast work of - Artists' Choice'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

River Arts on Route 1 invites the public to the opening reception for its newest exhibition, "Artists' Choice," Friday, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Charlotte Davenhill, curator and owner of the Tidemark Gallery in Waldoboro, selected nearly 140 works by 90 artists from all over Maine to create an exhibition that includes encaustic, sculpture, photography, collage, painting, ceramics, fine craft and assemblage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Thu Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC