Midcoast work of - Artists' Choice'
River Arts on Route 1 invites the public to the opening reception for its newest exhibition, "Artists' Choice," Friday, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Charlotte Davenhill, curator and owner of the Tidemark Gallery in Waldoboro, selected nearly 140 works by 90 artists from all over Maine to create an exhibition that includes encaustic, sculpture, photography, collage, painting, ceramics, fine craft and assemblage.
