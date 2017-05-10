Midcoast Conservancy adds 31 acres in Freedom to preserve
Funding from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund in May 2016 has helped Midcoast Conservancy conserve a 31-acre parcel in Freedom as part of the 1,200-acre Northern Headwaters Preserve, located in Montville and Freedom. The preserve is open to the public for non-motorized recreation, fishing, and hunting with permission.
