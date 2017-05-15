Man charged in theft of rare car hood ornament
On Friday, someone broke into a Brown Street garage and removed the hood ornament, known as the Spirit of Ecstasy , off a 1913 Rolls Royce, the Owls Head Transportation Museum announced in a Facebook post . The vehicle, once owned by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's daughter, was being stored inside a trailer parked inside the garage in advance of its appearance in that weekend's Maine Historical Society fundraiser event.
