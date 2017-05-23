Maine's tough-on-crime talking governor to release inmates

In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage, left, testifies during a House Natural Resources subcommittee oversight hearing on Antiquities Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. LePage, who once joked about using the guillotine to execute drug dealers, has announced a proposal this week to release an unknown number of "lower-risk" prisoners from the state's correctional facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.