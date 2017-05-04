Maine's Poliquin backs Republican plan to replace Obamacare
U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin told reporters Thursday that he will vote for Republicans' plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, breaking his silence on it just before a scheduled vote in the House of Representatives. The impact that the bill will have on Poliquin's district - which is older and more rural than the rest of Maine - is unclear.
