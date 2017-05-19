Maine's biggest electricity reseller allowed to keep operating in New York
New York regulators will allow the owner of Maine's largest retail electricity sales company to continue operating thereafter increasing internal oversight of its marketing practices. The New York State Department of Public Service said it won't stop Electricity Maine owner Spark Energy from signing up new customers in the state.
