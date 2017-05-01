MaineCare Public Reporting Offers Improved Healthcare Quality
AUGUSTA – The Maine Department of Health and Human Services unveiled the second stage of its public reporting initiative aimed at improving healthcare quality provided by MaineCare's Health Home and Behavioral Health Home providers. The data will now disclose the names of specific practices alongside the results of their performance related to these clinical measures.
