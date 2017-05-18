Maine Unemployment Rate 3.0 Percent in April
Workforce conditions remained tight throughout much of Maine in April with very low unemployment, particularly in the southwest portion of the state. Household Survey Estimates – The preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.0 percent for April was unchanged from March, remaining the lowest on record since the current estimation methodology was implemented in 1976.
