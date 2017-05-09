Maine takes a step closer to charging deposits on 'nip' liquor bottles

A bill to include "nip"-sized liquor bottles in Maine's bottle redemption system cruised through the House on Tuesday in a 111-34 vote. Framed by some as an environmental bill and others as an economic development bill - Rep. Richard Campbell, R-Orrington said he has deposited $450 in a savings account for his 2-year-old grandson, just from roadside bottles and cans - LD 56 would put a deposit on all wine and spirits bottles instead of just on those more than 50 milliliters.

