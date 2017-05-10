Maine State Music Theatre to Celebrat...

Maine State Music Theatre to Celebrate Music Legend Patsy Cline This June

3 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The nationally regarded Maine State Music Theatre celebrates music legend and cross-over sensation Patsy Cline, June 7 - 24. The touching true story, Always... Patsy Cline combines humor, heartache and 27 of Patsy's most unforgettable hits, such as "Crazy," "Walkin' After Midnight," "Sweet Dreams," and more. Based on a touching true story affectionately told through letters written between Patsy and her biggest fan turned confidant, Louise Segar, Always... Patsy Cline takes audiences through the ups and downs, from her breakthrough on live radio, to her rise to fame at the Grand Ole Opry.

