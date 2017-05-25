Maine State Credit Union to provide o...

Maine State Credit Union to provide over 145,000 meals to local people in need

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Employees at Maine State Credit Union kicked-off their annual Ending Hunger Campaign with a 5k Walk/Run that raised over $37,000. 100% of the money raised at this event will go directly to over 30 local food pantries and shelters, which will use the funds to provide a total of over 145,000 meals for local residents in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... Tue longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC