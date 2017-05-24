Maine senators question Trump's proposed shipbuilding budget
USS Rafael Peralta is floated from the dock for the first time during its October 2015 christening at Bath Iron Works. At separate hearings, Maine's two U.S. senators Wednesday pressed administration and industry officials about the Trump administration's proposed shipbuilding budget, noting that it appears to fall short of providing the funds to meet the president's target of a 355-ship Navy.
