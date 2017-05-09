Maine Senate unanimously votes to ban open-pit mining
The Maine Senate has passed a bipartisan metal mining bill that would ban open pit mines and wastewater impoundments, although some environmental advocates fear it does not go far enough. LD 820, An Act To Protect Maine's Clean Water and Taxpayers from Mining Pollution, passed in the Senate Tuesday morning by a vote of 34-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|Mon
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC