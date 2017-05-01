Maine police continue search for assault suspect
State Police are continuing their search for a man they say wanted for a domestic violence assault at his home last week. Trooper and Maine Game Wardens along with a blood hound from the Strafford County Sheriff's Office searched a large wooded area of Champion Street in Lebanon Saturday, and found Godfrey's checkbook in a stream, but no sign of Godfrey, according to a statement released by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.
