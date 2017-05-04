Maine Playwright Featured at Aqua Cit...

Maine Playwright Featured at Aqua City Actors Theatre

Aqua City Actors Theatre announces that Maine playwright Carolyn Gage's "The Poorly-Written Play Festival" will be featured in No Reservations, a program of one-acts to be presented on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. The author of seventy-five plays, musicals and one-woman shows, Gage specializes in non-traditional roles for women. In "The Poorly-Written Play Festival," every rule of good writing is broken as members of a theatre play selection committee wrangle over a terrible selection of scripts.

