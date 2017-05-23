Maine on Glass' wins book award

Maine on Glass' wins book award

9 hrs ago Read more: Republican Journal

"Maine on Glass: The Early Twentieth Century in Glass Plate Photography," a joint effort of Kevin Johnson, Penobscot Marine Museum's photo archivist; W.H. Bunting, Maine's foremost interpreter of historic images; and Maine State Historian Earl G. Shettleworth, Jr., is the New England Society 2017 Book Award winner in the Photography category. The New England Society is a nonprofit organization that celebrates and promotes the New England heritage; and honors books that celebrate New England and its culture through their annual book awards.

