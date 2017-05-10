Maine Mountain Chamber Music Concert

Maine Mountain Chamber Music Concert

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

On Friday, June 2, the Arts Institute of Western Maine is sponsoring a Maine Mountain Chamber Music concert featuring John Boden, recently retired Principal Horn of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, and the current PSO Concertmaster, violinist Charles Dimmick. They are joined by Maine Mountain Chamber Music co-directors Laurie Kennedy, viola, and Yuri Funahashi, piano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC