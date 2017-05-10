Maine Mountain Chamber Music Concert
On Friday, June 2, the Arts Institute of Western Maine is sponsoring a Maine Mountain Chamber Music concert featuring John Boden, recently retired Principal Horn of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, and the current PSO Concertmaster, violinist Charles Dimmick. They are joined by Maine Mountain Chamber Music co-directors Laurie Kennedy, viola, and Yuri Funahashi, piano.
