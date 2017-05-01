Maine lawmakers considering bills to lower drug costs
State lawmakers are considering two bills that would lower the cost of prescription drugs in Maine by requiring state agencies to pay the same or lower prices than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The bills were submitted by Houlton Sen. Michael Carpenter, who said one of the bills, LD 655 , "An Act to Lower the Price MaineCare Pays for Prescription Drugs," requires the commissioner of Health and Human Services to negotiate the lowest price for all prescription drugs for programs under MaineCare, unless prohibited by federal law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spectrum Sucks
|7 hr
|Xar
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr '17
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC