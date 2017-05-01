Maine lawmakers considering bills to lower drug costs

Maine lawmakers considering bills to ...

22 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

State lawmakers are considering two bills that would lower the cost of prescription drugs in Maine by requiring state agencies to pay the same or lower prices than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The bills were submitted by Houlton Sen. Michael Carpenter, who said one of the bills, LD 655 , "An Act to Lower the Price MaineCare Pays for Prescription Drugs," requires the commissioner of Health and Human Services to negotiate the lowest price for all prescription drugs for programs under MaineCare, unless prohibited by federal law.

Read more at Bangor Daily News.

