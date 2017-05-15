Maine Innkeepers Association Takes Need for Seasonal Workers and Other Important Issues to Washin...
Leaders of Maine's hospitality industry will meet May 17 and 18 with all of the members of Maine's congressional delegation. This Legislative Action Summit in Washington, D.C. is to bring attention to workforce issues, including increasing the cap on H2B returning worker visas, hospitality training and health care.
