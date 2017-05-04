Maine House votes down bill to lengthen lawmakers terms
A bid to double the length of terms for members of the Legislature is likely dead after the House of Representatives rejected the idea on Thursday. The House of Representatives voted 76-64 against the measure on partisan lines - with one exception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|Wed
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|Wed
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|Wed
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC