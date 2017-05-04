Maine House votes down bill to length...

Maine House votes down bill to lengthen lawmakers terms

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A bid to double the length of terms for members of the Legislature is likely dead after the House of Representatives rejected the idea on Thursday. The House of Representatives voted 76-64 against the measure on partisan lines - with one exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) 6 hr Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... Wed longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... Wed longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks Wed JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC