Maine high court considers if defacto life sentence too harsh in sex assaults on children

18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Justices on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court considered Thursday whether the 60-year sentence imposed last year on an Augusta man who recorded his sexual assault of two young boys was too harsh. Wade Robert Hoover, 39, is serving a 40-year sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, on the federal charges of producing and possessing child pornography.

