Maine high court considers if defacto life sentence too harsh in sex assaults on children
Justices on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court considered Thursday whether the 60-year sentence imposed last year on an Augusta man who recorded his sexual assault of two young boys was too harsh. Wade Robert Hoover, 39, is serving a 40-year sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, on the federal charges of producing and possessing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|Wed
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC