Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Executive Director to Retire
The Executive Director of the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf, David Sherry, announced his intent to retire effective at the conclusion of the current academic year. Over the course of his more than 40-year career in education, David has provided inspiration for children of all ages across the state of Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC