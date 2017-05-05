Maine can't afford a second colossal mistake on offshore wind energy
VolturnUS, the first-of-its-kind wind turbine, designed and built at the University of Maine, became the first grid-connected offshore wind turbine in the Americas to provide electricity to the power grid in June 2013. Lawmakers, pushed by Gov. Paul LePage , made the horrible decision in 2013 to push a potential $70 million worth of potential investment in clean energy away from Maine.
