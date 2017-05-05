Maine can't afford a second colossal ...

Maine can't afford a second colossal mistake on offshore wind energy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

VolturnUS, the first-of-its-kind wind turbine, designed and built at the University of Maine, became the first grid-connected offshore wind turbine in the Americas to provide electricity to the power grid in June 2013. Lawmakers, pushed by Gov. Paul LePage , made the horrible decision in 2013 to push a potential $70 million worth of potential investment in clean energy away from Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Thu Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC