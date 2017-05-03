Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn ...

Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag business criticism

2 hrs ago

A bill designed to protect bees in Maine from a class of pesticides has been withdrawn in the wake of criticism from agricultural interests. Rep. Michael Devin, a Newcastle Democrat, proposed the bill, which would have put limits on the use and sale of neonicotinoids.

