Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag business criticism
A bill designed to protect bees in Maine from a class of pesticides has been withdrawn in the wake of criticism from agricultural interests. Rep. Michael Devin, a Newcastle Democrat, proposed the bill, which would have put limits on the use and sale of neonicotinoids.
