Madawaska's Economic Director Accepted into Leadership Maine
Suzie Paradis, Madawaska's Economic & Community Development Director has been notified of her acceptance into the Maine Development Foundation's "Leadership Maine" program as a member of the 2017-2018 Silver Class. The Foundation also approved a $1,500 scholarship for Paradis to use to help offset the tuition and travel costs associated with participation in the program.
