Madawaska's Economic Director Accepte...

Madawaska's Economic Director Accepted into Leadership Maine

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Suzie Paradis, Madawaska's Economic & Community Development Director has been notified of her acceptance into the Maine Development Foundation's "Leadership Maine" program as a member of the 2017-2018 Silver Class. The Foundation also approved a $1,500 scholarship for Paradis to use to help offset the tuition and travel costs associated with participation in the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... Wed longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,377 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC