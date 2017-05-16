Lord help Maine public higher ed if Eliot Cutler gets reps elected
When millionaire Eliot Cutler ran for governor for the second time in 2012, he told voters in one of the debates that UMaine System faculty were both underworked and overpaid. This from a child of privilege whose father was the first Jew to be allowed to practice medicine at Eastern Maine Medical Center.
