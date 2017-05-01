Liberman tapped for district attorney
Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Liberman has been tapped by the governor to serve as the chief prosecutor for the Midcoast. Liberman has served as deputy district attorney for Knox, Lincoln, Waldo and Sagadahoc counties since Rushlau appointed him to the position in July 2016.
