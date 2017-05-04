LePage wants Mainers repeatedly revived by Narcan to pay for it

AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage wants to force communities to charge people who repeatedly overdose and are given an opioid antidote - and penalize cities, towns and counties that don't pursue the money. LePage submitted a governor's bill, LD 1558 , on Tuesday that requires municipalities and counties to recover the cost of naloxone hydrochloride from repeat users, and it comes with a $1,000 fine per incident for communities that don't.

