LePage, Quimby heir take monument fight to Capitol Hill
Gov. Paul LePage and Lucas St. Clair painted starkly differing portraits of Maine's national monument as they took one of the north woods' most divisive issues before its most influential audience yet - Congress - on Tuesday. "Not in this area, not in my lifetime," LePage said Tuesday, predicting that "very few [visitors] will be in the mosquito area" of the monument this summer, instead preferring to go to Maine's coast.
