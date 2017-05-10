LePage, Price talk addiction, but miss Medicaid's role in recovery
US Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in Maine this week , ostensibly to hold a press conference with Gov. Paul LePage about the state's opioid crisis. The visit, which was announced with less than 24 hours notice, puts LePage and Price on the same stage in Augusta talking about health care.
