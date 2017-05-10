LePage, Maine treasurer strike deal e...

LePage, Maine treasurer strike deal ending $600M bond impasse

3 hrs ago

Gov. Paul LePage and Maine State Treasurer Terry Hayes struck a deal on Wednesday ending a long impasse that threatened $600 million in transportation bonds held up over a contract with lawyers. The dispute, which was first reported on Friday by the Bangor Daily News, roiled Maine's construction industry and risked 4,500 jobs in the state's short construction season.

